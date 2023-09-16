J-K: 2 suspects apprehended, war-like stores recovered in Baramulla's Uri

The Indian Army apprehended two suspected individuals after recovering war-like stores from their possession in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. Indian Army said that the Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established on September 14 in Baramulla district under 'Operation Eagle'.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Chinar Corps said,"Based on intelligence inputs an MVCP was established on 14 Sep 2023 by IndianArmy and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Uri, Baramulla. Two suspected individuals were apprehended. 02xPistols, 05xHand Grenades & other war-like stores recovered. Investigation in progress". Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces that broke out in the Uri town of Baramulla on Saturday, police said.

In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Security forces along with Jammu and Kashmir police resumed their operations against terrorists holed up in the forest area of the Gadole in Kokernag area. As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, formerly Twitter, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised". Army has co, they said.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said.

An Army Colonel commanding a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, lost his life in the ongoing gunfight in the Anantnag district. An Army Major and a Deputy Superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir Police also fell to enemy fire in the Kokernag area. The slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.

Drones and quadcopters were pressed into service on friday to locate and neutralise the gunmen. According to officials, the security personnel involved in the operation, which broke out on Wednesday, were being assisted by quadcopters and drones in the ongoing efforts to locate the terrorists. (ANI)

