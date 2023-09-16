Rajasthan: Wildlife doctors successfully operate lion's eyes

A team of wildlife doctors successfully operated on a lion's eyes in Jodhpur's Machia Biological Park hospital, on Monday. The lion known as Babbar Sher Riyaz, lives at the Machia Biological Park.

Sandeep Chhalani, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Machia Park said, "Riyaz will gain vision in one eye while the chances in the other eye are said to be slightly less. However, we all pray that Riyaz is able to see this world completely with his own two eyes." "It is too early to say anything because it will take about one to two weeks to see how Riyaz is able to recover. Riyaz will gain vision in one eye, but since the other eye was completely damaged since birth, it is not completely clear", he added.

The operation was carried out in the presence of CCF Begaram and DFO Sandeep Chhalani, with continuous monitoring. Apart from wildlife doctors Dr Shravan Singh and Dr Gyan Prakash, three other eye surgeons were also involved in the operation, including Chief Surgeon Dr Suresh Jheerwal from Bikaner Veterinary College, Dr Komal from Mumbai Zoo and Dr Riyaz Kadiwal from Junagadh Zoo.

Earlier, several attempts for an operation were also made as Riyaz has had no vision since birth. (ANI)

