Left Menu

Rajasthan: Wildlife doctors successfully operate lion's eyes

A team of wildlife doctors successfully operated on a lion's eyes in Jodhpur's Machia Biological Park hospital, on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:20 IST
Rajasthan: Wildlife doctors successfully operate lion's eyes
Lion Babbar Sher Riyaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of wildlife doctors successfully operated on a lion's eyes in Jodhpur's Machia Biological Park hospital, on Monday. The lion known as Babbar Sher Riyaz, lives at the Machia Biological Park.

Sandeep Chhalani, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Machia Park said, "Riyaz will gain vision in one eye while the chances in the other eye are said to be slightly less. However, we all pray that Riyaz is able to see this world completely with his own two eyes." "It is too early to say anything because it will take about one to two weeks to see how Riyaz is able to recover. Riyaz will gain vision in one eye, but since the other eye was completely damaged since birth, it is not completely clear", he added.

The operation was carried out in the presence of CCF Begaram and DFO Sandeep Chhalani, with continuous monitoring. Apart from wildlife doctors Dr Shravan Singh and Dr Gyan Prakash, three other eye surgeons were also involved in the operation, including Chief Surgeon Dr Suresh Jheerwal from Bikaner Veterinary College, Dr Komal from Mumbai Zoo and Dr Riyaz Kadiwal from Junagadh Zoo.

Earlier, several attempts for an operation were also made as Riyaz has had no vision since birth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023