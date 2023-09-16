Left Menu

J-K: Proclamation proceedings initiated against 13 terrorists operating from Pak, PoK

While sharing the details with the media fraternity SSP Poswal said, "The Kishtwar police is committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our region. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to follow due process and bring these individuals to justice."

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kishtwar Police, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, has initiated proclamation proceedings against 13 alleged terrorists, with purported connections to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK) and Pakistan, said an official. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal Jammu Kashmir Police Station (JKPS), "Kishtwar Police, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, has initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against 13 individuals alleged to be involved in acts of terrorism, with purported connections to POK and Pakistan."

While sharing the details with the media fraternity SSP Poswal said, "The Kishtwar police is committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of our region. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to follow due process and bring these individuals to justice." He further said that these proceedings have been launched due to the continued evasion of authorities by these individuals, who are believed to be absconding.

Under Section 82 of the CrPC, individuals declared as proclaimed offenders are subject to legal actions aimed at their apprehension and the subsequent attachment of their assets within the jurisdiction, he added. Kishtwar Police also used drum beating to inform the general public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the 13 alleged terrorists who have been declared as proclaimed offenders.

In addition to these efforts, Kishtwar Police is actively engaging with the community to ensure safety. Recent initiatives include the introduction of community policing programs and heightened security measures, he said. The SSP further stated that the proclamation proceedings and property attachment are part of a comprehensive effort to address terrorism and maintain the rule of law.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in the apprehension of these individuals to the local authorities," he said. Furthermore, Kishtwar Police is committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates on this matter as it unfolds.

Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of the region while upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law, said the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

