Forest dept employee killed in elephant attack
PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old forest department employee was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Dongargaon (Halbi) forest in Gadchiroli district, an official release said. A herd of elephants entered a farm in Dongargaon at 5 pm and subsequently a forest department team was sent to the spot.
One of the elephants charged at them and crushed Sudhakar B Atram, who worked as a driver with the department, under its feet, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudhakar B Atram
- Gadchiroli
- Dongargaon
Advertisement