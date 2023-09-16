Forest dept employee killed in elephant attack

A 45-year-old forest department employee was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Dongargaon (Halbi) forest in Gadchiroli district, an official release said. A herd of elephants entered a farm in Dongargaon at 5 pm and subsequently a forest department team was sent to the spot.

One of the elephants charged at them and crushed Sudhakar B Atram, who worked as a driver with the department, under its feet, the release said.

