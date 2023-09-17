CM Jagan Reddy lashes out at Naidu over Andhra Skill Development Corp scam

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating the multi-crore AP Skill Development Corporation scam. Reddy's remarks while addressing a public meeting in East Godavari on Saturday were made amidst an ongoing war of words between the State government Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after the arrest of former Andhra chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Naidu was involved in corruption even in the past and was caught with audio and video tapes in the 'Cash For Vote' scam during the Telangana MLC elections. Reddy said, "Former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was caught with audio and video tapes in cash for vote Telangana MLC elections. No one is ready to fearlessly tell the truth because they are stakeholders in what he has stolen. When the guilt in the skill development project scam is evident, the one who said he would question is now silent and negotiated a deal for himself."

Earlier TDP's General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday came out strongly in support of his father and former Andhra chief minister Naidu who was sent to judicial custody, and said that his father will come out clean in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. He said, "The CID chief till today has not been able to establish any money trail against Naidu or the accounts of his family members. Naidu or his family members have not committed any crime in this case."

Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. (ANI)

