Chandigarh: Multi-faith prayer organised on PM Modi's birthday

A multi-faith prayer and 'Sewa Pakhwada' was organised by the Minority Foundation in Chandigarh on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday. The 'Sewa Pakhwada' prayers began from Sanatan Dharm Mandir in sector 16 in Chandigarh, by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust.

Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh honoured leaders present from different religions on the occasion. A religious leader said, "On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, Indian Minority Foundation has organised multi-faith prayers. The foundation believes in one nation, one leader and one blood. Raktdaan has been organised, where leaders from all regions were present."

"We pray for PM Modi's health and long life. May India continue to reach great heights under his leadership. The program began from a temple and then we will head to the Masjid, Gurudwara and Church as well", said another leader. Meanwhile, leaders from across the political spectrum, including from Congress, National Conference and Shiv Sena (UBT), wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. (ANI)

