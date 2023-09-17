Former Siemens MD Suman Bose denies corruption in skill centre project

Former Managing Director of Siemens, Suman Bose, held a press conference in Delhi on Sunday to address allegations of corruption surrounding the Skill Center project. Bose vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the project was a resounding success and marked one of the finest achievements during his tenure.

Speaking to ANI, Bose defended the Skill Center project, stating, "My current stance as a former MD of Siemens, under whose leadership the project was executed, is that this is the most successfully delivered project." He elaborated on the project's intricacies, emphasizing that it was not merely a delivery project but a comprehensive "build, operate, and transfer" initiative.

Bose underscored that the project operated for an extended period of four and a half years beyond the initial three-year term before it was successfully transferred and handed over. Bose further emphasized the project's transparency and successful handover, which included comprehensive documentary evidence and handover booklets for each centre.

He challenged the allegations, stating, "The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and you've eaten this. How can you say this project is a sham project?" Regarding the controversy's origins, Bose expressed a lack of understanding, suggesting that it may have been triggered by non-payment of service tax by a sub-vendor.

He stressed that the reasons behind labelling the entire project as a scam should be addressed by those conducting the investigation. When asked about the involvement of IAS officers PremChandra Reddy and Arja Shrikanth in the project and why they have not been questioned, Bose refrained from commenting directly but acknowledged their significant roles.

He praised Mr Reddy as a thoughtful officer who played a fantastic role in the project and indicated that their names not being included in the investigation was beyond his knowledge. Responding to questions about any pressure to implicate Chandra Babu Naidu's name during his arrest, Bose asserted his faith in the truth and the project's integrity.

He emphasized that allegations must be substantiated, and the courts would make determinations based on the evidence presented. In conclusion, Suman Bose vehemently denied any corruption in the Skill Center project, describing it as the "finest piece of the project" marked by 100 per cent transparency.

He challenged the allegations, pointing to the project's successful delivery as evidence of its authenticity. The former Siemens Managing Director expressed gratitude to the courts for their role in evaluating the allegations and determining their validity. (ANI)

