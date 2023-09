Scoreboard: Asia Cup final; IND vs SL

India Innings: Ishan Kishan not out 23 Shubman Gill not out 27 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (0 wkts, 6.1 Overs) 51 Bowler: Pramod Madushan 2-0-21-0, Matheesha Pathirana 2-0-21-0, Dunith Wellalage 2-0-7-0, Charith Asalanka 0.1-0-1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)