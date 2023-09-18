Delhi LG inaugurates Utsav Sthal Pandal in Dakshinpuri

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday inaugurated the 'Ustav Sthal Pandal' at Dakshinpuri, DDA officials said.

The pandal is located near Virat Cinema, spread over an area of 2460 sqm with a 5400 sqm lawn area, they said.

Besides, there is a double-storey utility block with a hall and kitchen, separate public toilet blocks for men and women, paved parking area of 4420 sqm, among other facilities. It can host around 2,000 people at a time, the DDA said.

Many major projects are in the pipeline and are expected to be completed by the end of this year, including centres of excellence in many sports like wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, hockey and a golf course is also coming up in Dwarka, officials said.

On the occasion, Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament of South Delhi; Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman, DDA and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Celebrating the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, electric pottery wheels were distributed to beneficiaries by the LG and organ donation pledges were taken by all dignitaries and the public present at the inauguration ceremony, the DDA said.

