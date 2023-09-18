Left Menu

INDIA Alliance to meet at LoP Kharge's office in Parliament ahead of special session

The floor leaders of the INDI Alliance will meet before the start of the Parliament special session to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house. 

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 10:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 10:24 IST
Ahead of the five-day special session of Parliament which is all set to begin on Monday, the floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. The floor leaders of the INDI Alliance will meet before the start of the Parliament special session to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The five-day special session of Parliament is all set to begin on Monday during which the parliamentary proceedings will shift from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session.

"Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" will also be discussed. On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

After weeks of no information about the agenda, the government last week announced an agenda that included bills to be taken up for consideration and a discussion on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings". Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

After the conclusion of the function in the Central Hall, both Houses will meet in their respective Chambers in the New Parliament House. The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

