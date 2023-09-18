Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 3% from Oct

Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from October 1, 2023.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company increased prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1 this year.

