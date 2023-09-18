Left Menu

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 3% from Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:10 IST
Tata Motors on Monday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from October 1, 2023.

The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company increased prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5 per cent from April 1 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

