"Hemant Soren, Shibu collect benami properties from everywhere by changing their names...": BJP's Syed Zafar Islam 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his father Shibu Soren's amassed huge properties from everywhere by changing their names. "Amit Kumar Agarwal, Vishnu Kumar Agarwal, Chhavi Ranjan are all involved in land cases. They even become the residents of the particular area where they want to take land. They even change their names," BJP leader Syed Zafar Islam said speaking in a press conference on Monday.

"Hemant Soren changes his name to Heman Kumar Soren, his father Shibu Soren's name becomes Shiv Soren and they collect benami property from everywhere by changing their names," he elaborated. Speaking about the scams undertaken by the Hemant Soren government in the state, the BJP leader said, "Heman Soren has amassed 10-20 thousand crore in scams for himself. He has left sleeper cells in districts. He has done MGNREGA scam, allotment of coal quota to industries, illegal mining, misuse of fund allocation to rural development, transfer posting, liquor scam."

Syed Zafar Islam further mentioned that the Jharkhand Chief Minister has amassed 550 crore in the MGNREGA scam and 1500 crore in the coal scam. On the close associates and IAS officers who are working for Hemant Soren, he said, "Pooja Singhal is close to Hemant Soren. ED found cash from her CA. All these are carried out under the instruction of Hemant Soren. Whom does Virendar Ram, Manish Ranjan IAS and Alamgir Alam work for? Who is behind the 2000 crore rural development scam?"

"All transfer postings are done by the Rajiv Arun Eka, a close associate of Hemant Soren. The collection goes to Hemant Soren," he added. Slamming the Congress party which is an ally of the Jharkhand Janata party in the state said, "The Congress has looted lakhs of crores from 2004 to 2014. When they have lost out of power, it has selected states to conduct its loot. Whatever will be looted will be distributed evenly. This is done based on instructions from Delhi."

Hitting out at Jharkhand Chief Minister for allying up with the Congress in the INDIA alliance, he said, "Jharkhand is being looted by Hemant Soren who is a member of the INDIA alliance. He has kneeled down to those in Delhi who have given rise to dynastic politics, appeasement and corruption. They have left sleeper cells in every state." (ANI)

