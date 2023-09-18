Left Menu

10-member student team from Andhra Pradesh to attend SDG Summit at UN HQ

This is the first time that these underprivileged children studying at Andhra Pradesh Government schools who never left their villages until now have gotten the golden opportunity to be part of the historic and action-packed Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 18 and 19. 

10-member student team from Andhra Pradesh to attend SDG Summit at UN HQ
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 10-member delegation of students from Andhra Pradesh Government schools is touring the United States for the first time. From September 15 to 28, these young ambassadors are participating in high-level discussions and seminars at globally renowned institutions, including the United Nations and the World Bank, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office. As a goodwill gesture, they have also been invited to visit the White House in Washington, DC.

According to the press release, apart from speaking about Sustainable Development, these students will also showcase educational reforms undertaken in Andhra Pradesh like Naadu Nedu, Jagananna Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, which are gaining worldwide recognition.

As part of the tour, the children will elaborate on how the Andhra Pradesh Government, under the leadership of CM Jagan, has transformed the education sector by introducing bilingual textbooks, tablets, digital classrooms, English education, and curriculum reforms, the press release said. The most spectacular part of this entire programme is the fact that these kids come from very humble backgrounds. Some of the parents of these children are daily wage workers, while others work as auto drivers, mechanics, security guards, and truck drivers. (ANI)

