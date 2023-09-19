Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Two children drown in Hindon River

In a tragic incident, two children who went for a swim in the Hindon River on Monday morning, are reported to have been drowned.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two children who went for a swim in the Hindon River on Monday morning, are reported to have been drowned. A rescue operation is being conducted but no trace of the children has been found.

ACP Ravi Kumar of Nandgram police station said, "Two children, Shivam aged 13 years and Kallu aged 7 years went to swim in the Hindon river. Police Response Vehicle (PRV) reported that the children were drowned." "The local police team immediately attended. Local divers, the NDRF team, and the fire service team reached the spot, and a rescue operation is being conducted. But till now no trace of the children has been found," ACP Ravi Kumar added.

A rescue operation is underway but the children have not been traced yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

