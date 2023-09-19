Uttar Pradesh: Two children drown in Hindon River
In a tragic incident, two children who went for a swim in the Hindon River on Monday morning, are reported to have been drowned.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two children who went for a swim in the Hindon River on Monday morning, are reported to have been drowned. A rescue operation is being conducted but no trace of the children has been found.
ACP Ravi Kumar of Nandgram police station said, "Two children, Shivam aged 13 years and Kallu aged 7 years went to swim in the Hindon river. Police Response Vehicle (PRV) reported that the children were drowned." "The local police team immediately attended. Local divers, the NDRF team, and the fire service team reached the spot, and a rescue operation is being conducted. But till now no trace of the children has been found," ACP Ravi Kumar added.
A rescue operation is underway but the children have not been traced yet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We are protecting farmers' interest"...": Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on Cauvery water row
UP Special DG Prashant Kumar meets woman head constable who was found injured in Saryu Express
Karnataka BJP chief meets former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, inquires about his health
Top Karnataka BJP leader meets Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, discusses "state political issues"
Pre-sanctioned credit lines on UPI will aid in accelerating transactions: UCO Bank's Ashwani Kumar