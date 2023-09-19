Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 75 crore order in Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:05 IST
Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 75 crore order in Africa
  • Country:
  • India

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (STEL) has bagged an electricity transmission order worth around Rs 75.23 crore in Africa.

''The contract worth USD 9.40 million equivalent to Rs 752.38 million by Energy Development Corporation Ltd (EDCL) is for the Rwanda Transmission System Reinforcement and Last Mile Connectivity project,'' STEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company is entrusted with the responsibility of providing end-to-end solution of designing, supplying, and installation of 110kv transmission lines connecting the African regions of Rwinkwavu-Kirehe, Gabiro-Nyagatare, and Rulindo-Gicumbi, the statement said.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order is expected to get completed within 18 months.

''This order has enabled us to expand our presence in exports market... Africa, with its vast potential and growing energy demands, remains a region of promising market with enormous growth potential,'' a company spokesperson said.

New Delhi-based STEL is a steel structure manufacturer and EPC infrastructure company, providing services across telecom, energy and railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023