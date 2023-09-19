Left Menu

MP: Over 100 students at Jabalpur Government school hospitalised with food poisoning

The school is situated in Rampur Chhapar area in the district. The student started suffering stomach ache and vomiting after having dinner on Monday night. Soon after that the school staff along with local people and police sent these students to the hospital.

Students undergoing treatment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Over 100 students of a Government residential school were hospitalised with food poisoning after having dinner at the school's hostel mess in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Tuesday. Students of the school situated in Rampur Chhapar area in the district complained of stomach ache and started vomiting after having dinner on Monday night. Following the development, school staff along with locals and police sent these students to the hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sanjay Mishra said, "The students of the Government school suffered food poisoning after having their dinner in the joint mess of the school hostel on Monday night. The students were sent to the hospital with the help of the school staff, local people and police." The children were hospitalised at the district hospital and at a private hospital in the district.

The condition of all the children is stable, the chief medical officer said adding that as a precaution, the children will be kept under observation at the hospital and they will be discharged by this evening, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

