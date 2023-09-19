Left Menu

South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation with North Korea

Chang also said Seoul will coordinate with the international community to sternly respond to any actions that threaten its security. Seoul's message comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was presented with options for military cooperation when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome space center.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:52 IST
South Korea urges Russia to halt military cooperation with North Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Russia should immediately halt moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and vowed to take stern actions.

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin summoned Russia's ambassador in Seoul to urge "Russia to immediately halt any moves to expand military cooperation with North Korea and to abide by (UN) Security Council Resolutions," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement. Chang also said Seoul will coordinate with the international community to sternly respond to any actions that threaten its security.

Seoul's message comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was presented with options for military cooperation when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome space center. The summit raised concern that Pyongyang and Moscow could trade artillery and rockets, which Russia could use for attacks on Ukraine.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023