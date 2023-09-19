Interstate drugs syndicate busted in Delhi, one arrested

Left Menu

The accused Juned Khan belonging to Bilaspur used a vehicle to commit the crime. "A team of ANTF, Crime Branch has arrested an accused Juned Khan @ Juber, 31 years, R/o Bairam Nagar, Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh. 1.541 kgs of heroin was recovered from his possession. In this regard, a case FIR No. 218/2023, U/s 21/25 NDPS, PS Crime Branch was registered," read an official release.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Delhi has arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 1.541 kg of heroin from his possession. In this case, an FIR has also been registered. The accused Juned Khan belonging to Bilaspur used a vehicle to commit the crime. "A team of ANTF, Crime Branch has arrested an accused Juned Khan @ Juber, 31 years, R/o Bairam Nagar, Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh. 1.541 kgs of heroin was recovered from his possession. In this regard, a case FIR No. 218/2023, U/s 21/25 NDPS, PS Crime Branch was registered," read an official release.

According to Delhi Police, secret information was received by SI Sukhraj that a drug supplier Juned Khan from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh in his vehicle would be coming to Ghazipur Shamshan Ghat, Delhi with a huge consignment of heroin to deliver someone. If a raid is conducted, he could be apprehended along with the contraband. Delhi Police said, "A trap was laid at the place of information and the accused Juned Khan (31 years) was successfully apprehended. 1.541 kgs of heroin was recovered from his possession."

Delhi Police said that during the course of interrogation, accused Juned Khan disclosed that in 2016, he came in contact with one Ishrat, who told him about the illegal business of heroin. "Finding it a lucrative business, he along with Ishrat involved in the business of drugs and supplied heroin in various areas in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, he came in contact with two other persons both from Manipur, who were also involved in the supply of heroin in the area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after procuring it from Manipur. On the direction of Ishrat, he came to Delhi to deliver the recovered contraband in his vehicle," Delhi police added.

Delhi police also said that the accused Juned Khan studied up to 12th class. "In order to earn quick money, he was involved in the business of illegal drugs. He was involved in this business for the last one and a half years," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

