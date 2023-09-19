Immortal day in India's parliamentary democracy: Rajnath Singh on Women's Reservation Bill

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that this day which marks the first day of session in the new Parliament building has been immortalised owing to the introduction of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Women's Reservation Bill heralding a 'new chapter' in India's parliamentary democracy. "This day has been immortalized forever in Indian parliamentary democracy. While today the inauguration of the new Parliament House has taken place, today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has started writing a new chapter by announcing the introduction of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act'," read a rough translation of the Defence Minister's post on 'X' on Tuesday.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh further said, "This decision of the Prime Minister will bring big positive changes in the country and society. I express my gratitude and congratulate the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for this historic and progressive decision." The Narendra Modi government introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building here on Tuesday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. Arjun Ram Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181. Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up tomorrow, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said.

Earlier in his address in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said that The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will ensure more women become members of Parliament and the state legislative assemblies. The Women Reservation Bill that seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced as the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill by the Union Law Minister.

This was the first agenda of the day taken up by the Lower House in the new Parliament building. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)

