India's Long-Term Bet on Semiconductor Ecosystem

The Indian government is committed to supporting the semiconductor ecosystem for the long term. Plans include a new portal for single-window clearance to aid semiconductor vendors and initiating ISM 2.0 to enhance partnerships and curriculum development, addressing industry needs and foreign partner issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:12 IST
The Indian government is reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the semiconductor industry, setting its sights on support extending over two decades. This ambitious initiative was highlighted by the Ministry of Electronics and IT's Additional Secretary, Amitesh Sinha, during a virtual address at the IESA Vision Summit 2026.

A significant development includes the launch of a portal aimed at offering single-window clearance for semiconductor manufacturing vendors, a move designed to streamline operations and attract investments. Sinha explained that the government's dedication parallels that of advanced nations, which have extended support for similar durations to bolster their tech sectors.

Looking ahead, further projects are on the horizon under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, with an expanded ISM 2.0 following shortly. There are plans to forge partnerships between industries and academia to tailor curriculums to the semiconductor field's demands, ultimately enhancing research and development and workforce skills. Sinha also acknowledged existing foreign partner challenges and assured that the government would facilitate solutions via the new platform.

