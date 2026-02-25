Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Evolution: PAIMANA Portal Reveals Progress

The PAIMANA portal, launched by India’s Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, monitors 1,702 infrastructure projects valued at Rs 39.25 lakh crore. With Transport & Logistics and Energy leading, around 38% of projects have surpassed 80% physical progress, paving the way for enhanced national connectivity and energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:16 IST
India's Infrastructure Evolution: PAIMANA Portal Reveals Progress
New logo for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation(Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has unveiled the PAIMANA portal, tracking 1,702 ongoing infrastructure initiatives worth Rs 39.25 lakh crore, spread across 17 Central Ministries. This web-based resource allows for meticulous monitoring of significant infrastructure works exceeding Rs 150 crore.

The Transport & Logistics and Energy sectors dominate these projects, with Transport & Logistics comprising 1,180 undertakings valued at Rs 20.65 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the Energy sector involves 218 projects with a combined revised cost of Rs 10.84 lakh crore, highlighting a focus on connectivity and energy enhancement nationwide.

As of January 2026, PAIMANA has seen the commissioning of three projects and the addition of 203 new ones under its ambit. Notably, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways introduced 169 of these new projects, underlining the sector's growth. The portal serves as a national data repository, offering advanced analytics and streamlined reporting to boost project execution quality and decision-making efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

