UN chief assails Russia's war in Ukraine for 'unleashing nexus of horror'
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:59 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday assailed Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a violation of the U.N. Charter, telling the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders that the war "has unleashed a nexus of horror."
He warned that the world badly needs Ukrainian food and Russian food and fertilizers to stabilize markets and guarantee food security, adding - to the applause of leaders - "I will not give up on my efforts to make it happen."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
