Jordan's King Abdullah: Jordan will not be able to host more Syrian refugees
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:13 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah said on Tuesday that Jordan will not have the ability or the resources to host and care for more Syrian refugees.
"Syrian refugees’ future is in their country, not in host countries. But until they are able to return, we must all do right by them," the king said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
