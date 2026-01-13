Left Menu

SDF and Syrian Army Tensions Escalate in Aleppo's Military Zone Standoff

Tensions have escalated in Aleppo as the Syrian army declares part of the city a closed military zone. This follows clashes and accusations of force mobilization by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), denied by the SDF. The situation remains precarious amid stalled political negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aleppo | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:54 IST
SDF and Syrian Army Tensions Escalate in Aleppo's Military Zone Standoff
  • Country:
  • Syria

On Tuesday, the Syrian army labeled an area east of the city of Aleppo as a "closed military zone," indicating a possible escalation with the SDF. This announcement follows recent skirmishes that forced the evacuation of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood.

Syrian officials claim the SDF is building up its presence near Maskana and Deir Hafer, which the Kurdish-led forces deny. The SDF reported shelling by government forces in Deir Hafer, although no casualties have been confirmed.

The situation worsens as political negotiations between Damascus and the SDF stagnate. Despite historical US support for the SDF, ties with the Syrian regime have improved under the Trump administration, potentially influencing the ongoing conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026