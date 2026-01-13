SDF and Syrian Army Tensions Escalate in Aleppo's Military Zone Standoff

On Tuesday, the Syrian army labeled an area east of the city of Aleppo as a "closed military zone," indicating a possible escalation with the SDF. This announcement follows recent skirmishes that forced the evacuation of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood.

Syrian officials claim the SDF is building up its presence near Maskana and Deir Hafer, which the Kurdish-led forces deny. The SDF reported shelling by government forces in Deir Hafer, although no casualties have been confirmed.

The situation worsens as political negotiations between Damascus and the SDF stagnate. Despite historical US support for the SDF, ties with the Syrian regime have improved under the Trump administration, potentially influencing the ongoing conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)