Tensions in Aleppo: Syrian Forces and SDF Face Off in Eastern Province

Tensions between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have escalated in eastern Aleppo province, following a series of clashes last week. Tuesday's exchange of fire marks a potential intensification in hostilities after days of conflict in the northern city.

Negotiations to merge SDF fighters into the Syrian national army remain deadlocked, exacerbating the situation. The Syrian army has declared the area a 'closed military zone' and has accused SDF of mobilization, prompting shelling and escalating disputes over territorial control.

The ongoing conflict has displaced tens of thousands, with the recent evacuation of Kurdish fighters from contested neighborhoods like Sheikh Maqsoud. Despite previous U.S. support for SDF efforts, recent developments strain relations, and the leadership in Damascus calls for a resolution to ongoing disagreements.

