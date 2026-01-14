Left Menu

Tensions in Aleppo: Syrian Forces and SDF Face Off in Eastern Province

Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) clashed in eastern Aleppo province, deepening tensions following recent fighting in the region. Despite no immediate casualties, the conflict highlights a significant impasse over integrating SDF fighters into the national army. The area remains highly volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aleppo | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:14 IST
Tensions between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have escalated in eastern Aleppo province, following a series of clashes last week. Tuesday's exchange of fire marks a potential intensification in hostilities after days of conflict in the northern city.

Negotiations to merge SDF fighters into the Syrian national army remain deadlocked, exacerbating the situation. The Syrian army has declared the area a 'closed military zone' and has accused SDF of mobilization, prompting shelling and escalating disputes over territorial control.

The ongoing conflict has displaced tens of thousands, with the recent evacuation of Kurdish fighters from contested neighborhoods like Sheikh Maqsoud. Despite previous U.S. support for SDF efforts, recent developments strain relations, and the leadership in Damascus calls for a resolution to ongoing disagreements.

