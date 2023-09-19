Husband of de-rostered pilot gets bail in case of assaulting minor domestic help

Delhi's Dwarka Court on Tuesday granted bail to Vistara Ground Staff Engineer Kaushik Talapatra, husband of the de-rostered Junior First Officer with Indigo Airlines, after being in custody for two months for allegedly assaulting her minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. Kaushik, who was also Ground Engineering Staff with Vistara Airlines, was arrested along with his wife on July 19, on serious allegation of mistreatment and causing hurt and injury to a young girl of 10-year-old who they had employed in their house as an attendant to take care of their four yeas old infant.

Prior to their arrest the couple was also manhandled and beaten up by a mob outside their house. The accused was represented through Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, briefed by a team of lawyers from Karanjawala and Company.

Led by Samarjit Pattnaik, Partner alongwith Advocate Puneet Relan, Principal Associate, Irfan Muzamil, Senior Associate and Kashish Seth and Tanvi Seth, Associates from the firm. The bail application was argued on the basis that the Accused is in custody for last two month, and no recovery is to be affected from the accused. It was also argued that applicant/accused is working as Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, in Vistara Airlines and is not involved in any other criminal case.

It was further argued that the injury on the victim as per MLC were simple injury, the only serious offence was under provision of Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code which is regarding trafficking of person, though, from the facts of the case, offence of trafficking was not made out as the child was handed over by the parents to the Applicant and his wife. It was also argued that the four-year infant of the Applicant suffered from certain serious medical conditions for which the personal parental care was essential, and it was imperative that the Applicant should be enlarged on bail to take care of his son.

It was also submitted that the co-accused has already been granted bail, therefore on the ground of parity, the accused should also be granted bail. The court after hearing the counsel for the Applicant as well as the State decided to grant bail to the Accused on furnishing of bail bond and on conditions that the Applicant will not contact the victim and his family or indulge in any other similar offence, or leave India without permission of Court, alongwith minor other conditions. (ANI)

