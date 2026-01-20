Left Menu

Cross-Border Contraband: Arrest in Siaha District

A Myanmar national was apprehended with foreign currency, smuggled tobacco, and foreign cigarettes in Mizoram's Siaha district. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the Assam Rifles setting up an interception at Tuipang village. The seized items and suspect were handed to local police for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:48 IST
Cross-Border Contraband: Arrest in Siaha District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Myanmar national has been detained following the discovery of smuggled goods, including foreign currency and tobacco, in south Mizoram's Siaha district.

The individual, known as U Phyu Maung from Rakhine, was apprehended by Assam Rifles personnel in Tuipang village after actionable intelligence was received about currency and tobacco smuggling activities.

The Assam Rifles intercepted a dumper where the illicit items were found. In compliance with legal procedures, the accused and the contraband have been transferred to Tuipang police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026