Cross-Border Contraband: Arrest in Siaha District

A Myanmar national has been detained following the discovery of smuggled goods, including foreign currency and tobacco, in south Mizoram's Siaha district.

The individual, known as U Phyu Maung from Rakhine, was apprehended by Assam Rifles personnel in Tuipang village after actionable intelligence was received about currency and tobacco smuggling activities.

The Assam Rifles intercepted a dumper where the illicit items were found. In compliance with legal procedures, the accused and the contraband have been transferred to Tuipang police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)