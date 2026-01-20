Cross-Border Contraband: Arrest in Siaha District
A Myanmar national was apprehended with foreign currency, smuggled tobacco, and foreign cigarettes in Mizoram's Siaha district. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the Assam Rifles setting up an interception at Tuipang village. The seized items and suspect were handed to local police for legal action.
A Myanmar national has been detained following the discovery of smuggled goods, including foreign currency and tobacco, in south Mizoram's Siaha district.
The individual, known as U Phyu Maung from Rakhine, was apprehended by Assam Rifles personnel in Tuipang village after actionable intelligence was received about currency and tobacco smuggling activities.
The Assam Rifles intercepted a dumper where the illicit items were found. In compliance with legal procedures, the accused and the contraband have been transferred to Tuipang police for further investigation.
