CPM state secretary Govindan making mockery of himself by justifying Karuvannur bank fraud: Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Friday said that Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary MV Govindan is making a mockery of himself by publicly defending the Karuvannur bank fraud alleging that the fraud has been committed by the top leaders of the CPM. "Govindan is justifying the actions of CPM leaders who stole the money of the poor and laundered black money of more than Rs 500 crore. The CPM state secretary and the government have come against the ED as usual when corrupt people are caught. Harassment and violence are part of CPM's script," K Surendran said.

Kerala BJP chief also alleged that the state government in its investigation tried to save the accused by destroying the evidence. "The government conducted the investigation to save the accused by destroying the evidence. The crime branch tried to overturn the case. Even the CPI board members had to ask for an ED probe because the state government agencies were with the fraudsters. Govindan's capsule is indigestible even by the party ranks," he said.

Surendran further stated that CPM is afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah because the communist party is having hidden shares in frauds and they are turning the cooperative sector into a profit-running business for themselves. "It is tantamount for Govindan to run in the dark to say that PV is not PV Pinarayi Vijayan in the black sand mogul's monthly consultation fees list. MV Govindan has the job of justifying the corruption of Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. The black sand company says that money was given to the chief minister, his daughter and other ruling and opposition leaders to remove the obstacles to starting the industry in Kerala. That is what is called a bribe," he said.

Earlier Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 6 arrested two accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the Karuvannur Service Co-Operative Society Bank fraud case, officials said. The two accused identified as Benami client Sathish Kumar and Kiran P P, who was the bank's collection agent, were arrested on Monday, the ED said.

The first accused, Sathish Kumar, was the master brain behind the Karuvannur bank fraud, the investigation agency said in court.The investigation team also found that out of the Rs 24.5 crore stolen by Kiran through benami loan transactions, Rs 14 crore was handed over to Sathish Kumar. The ED informed the court that the fraudulent contribution was paid through a bank account and in cash. However, the defendant alleged that in the case that started in 2021, inspections and arrests were made. (ANI)

