LG approves allotment of 3,360 sqm land at Bhalaswa for construction of sewage pumping station

In an effort to ensure the implementation of development projects Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday approved the allotment of 3,360 sqm land at Bhalaswa to Delhi Jal Board for the construction of Sewage Pumping Station in Badli assembly constituency.

Insistence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena on transparent and seamless coordination between different government departments and agencies, aimed at hindrance-free implementation of development projects in the city, has yielded encouraging results, according to a press release.

LG V K Saxena has approved the allotment and transfer of 3360 Sqm of land at Bhalaswa to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for construction of Sewage Pumping Station in Badli and land measuring 4291.386 sq mts for construction of 66KV Grid ESS at Village Nawada in Uttam Nagar. Besides, he gave consent for allocation of land measuring 1451.54 sq mts to RRTS on temporary basis for one year for utility purposes in Jangpura area where construction activities are undergoing for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) and an elevated road connecting the Ring Road. "Keeping in mind that land allocation has been for the development of the public utility system, 3360 Sqm of land at Bhalaswa will be transferred to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for construction of Sewage Pumping Station in Badli at institutional rate as the proposal concerns the inter-departmental transfer of land," read the release. The land measuring 4291.386 sq mts for construction of 66KV Grid ESS at Village Nawada in Uttam Nagar will be transferred from Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to Power Department ‘free of cost’. "The Power Department will hand over the land to BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and charge licence fee at the rate 20 per cent of land premium (DDA institutional land rates) per annum from BRPL, which is commercial organisation as per the land allotment policy dated June 09, 2001 of Department of Power," stated the release. The Lieutenant Governor, who is the competent authority, approved the transfer of the land to the Power Department which will allow power utilities to construct/expand power-related infrastructure on ‘right to use’ basis on such terms and conditions as Power Department may enter with power utilities. In Jangpura area, a parcel of 919.54 sq mts of land has been allotted to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for relocation of shops in the shadow area of the elevated road and for temporary parking. Also, 235 sq mts of land will be allotted to NCRTC for relocation of shopkeepers of Apna Bazaar which comes under shadow area of elevated road connecting Ring Road at Jangpura, with a condition that the land shall be returned to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) after construction of shops. The above two allotments were made near the site where the LG had recently approved allotment of 297 sq mts of land to NCRTC for connectivity of stabling yard at Jangpura for implementation of Delhi-Meerut RRTS. While clearing the proposal for allotment of 235 sq mts of land for relocation of shops, the entire cost of the relocation will be borne by the NCRTC which after construction of 17 shops, will return the land to DUSIB that will hand over the shops to the original allottees. "Saxena, since taking over as Lieutenant Governor in May 2022, has been advocating for transparent and seamless coordination between different departments of government on the transfer of land for public utilities and development projects and in the recent past on his intervention, 19 land parcels have been allotted to the DJB by the DDA for various activities like construction of Sewer Treatment Plants (STPs) and Water Treatment Plants (WTPs)," further read the release. Similarly, he approved 220 acres of Gram Sabha land in Badarpur Khadar village of northeast Delhi to be allotted and utilised by the Education Department (for construction of Schools), DJB (for R.O unit installation) and Environment and Forests Department. He also approved the transfer of 1.2 acres of land of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to PWD for the construction of an underpass on the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk. This will include the construction of a road from Badli Junction to Haiderpur Metro Station in North Delhi and will ease traffic congestion on the critical junction where the Ring Road and National Highway leading to the Northern States intersect. (ANI)

