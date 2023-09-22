Jairam Ramesh demands suspension of BJP MP Bidhuri over remarks

Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday demanded the suspension of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha on Thursday and sought strict action against him. Bidhuri's remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took note of Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks and gave him a warning. They said strict action will be taken against the BJP MP if there is a recurrence. Bihduri is a BJP MP from South Delhi.

"What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us..." "The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," he told ANI.

Opposition leaders including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Manoj Jha, and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja have condemned the remarks in the strongest possible terms and lamented that such "unparliamentary language" was "allowed to be used" inside the Parliament. Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress termed the remarks as "epitome of vulgarism", adding such remarks "malign the sanctity" of the Parliament.

"Epitome of VULGARISM! During the Lok Sabha session, BJP MP @rameshbidhuri used disrespectful words for MP Danish Ali, maligning the sanctity of the Parliament," TMC posted on Twitter, which is now X, while sharing a clip of the speech of BJP MP. "BJPs India's profound disregard for upholding the values of the highest lawmaking body shows how incapable they are of being the representatives of the people," it added. (ANI)

