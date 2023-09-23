"Milestone in nation's history": Devendra Fadanvis on passing of  'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historical passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and said that this will be a milestone and will have an important contribution in the history of India. Devendra Fadanvis said, "This bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) will have a very important contribution in the history of India when there is the participation of women in politics and democracy, there will be the participation of women in the economy when both the wheels (men and women) of our human resources will rotate together, then I believe that India will become developed country soon. This will be a milestone in the nation's history."

The Women's Reservation Bill which is called 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was passed in the Rajya Sabha Thursday. While the Lok Sabha had already given its nod to the Bill on Wednesday. "I congratulate our PM Modiji and all the members of parliament for passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan bill. This will be a milestone, I especially want to thank Modi ji because he has initiated the bill. Only 2 votes were against Loksabha, while Rajya Sabha passed IT with a 100 per cent majority. This bill will have a great contribution in the history of developed India," said Fadanvis.

He also prayed to Ganesh Ji to remove all the obstacles that are hindering the future of the country. "I pray to Ganesh ji to give power to PM Modiji to end all the obstacles that are hindering the future of the country and give it to us also, we will get this blessing that Maharashtra will remain number 1, our government will be working for the welfare of poors, farmers, labourers, and other backward classes" he added

Meanwhile, talking about Sanatana Dharma in Indore on September 18, he said, "The oldest culture in India is Sanatana Dharma and no one should speak about anyone's religion in this country. If someone speaks on Islam or Christianity, there will be an uproar. But speaking against Sanataan like this and calling yourself secular, I believe there is no greater foolishness than this." Speaking about the BJP's Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan, he said, "Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh and Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan are getting good support from the people. We will return to power in both states." (ANI)

