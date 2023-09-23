Left Menu

Assam govt approves Rs 5,197-cr project for power sector modernisation

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:49 IST
Assam govt approves Rs 5,197-cr project for power sector modernisation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Saturday approved a Rs 5,197-crore project to modernise the power distribution infrastructure across the state.

The detailed project report for the implementation of the distribution infrastructure work in the power sector got a cabinet nod during the day in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. ''Total DPR cost for modernisation and system augmentation works is estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crore,'' a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X said.

The project for modernising the power distribution system of Assam will be implemented under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The cabinet note also said, ''The project is targetted to be completed by March 31, 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state.'' The council of ministers also decided that a power purchase agreement would be executed for 100 MW at rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources.

It also approved the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for government staffers and pensioners.

''All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates,'' the cabinet document said.

The employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contributions with the amount determined as per their grade and it will be half of the CGHS rates, it added.

The cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin or a family member of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The government approved the exclusion of the entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023