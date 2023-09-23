Assam govt approves Rs 5,197-cr project for power sector modernisation

The Assam government on Saturday approved a Rs 5,197-crore project to modernise the power distribution infrastructure across the state.

The detailed project report for the implementation of the distribution infrastructure work in the power sector got a cabinet nod during the day in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. ''Total DPR cost for modernisation and system augmentation works is estimated to be Rs 5,196.91 crore,'' a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on X said.

The project for modernising the power distribution system of Assam will be implemented under the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The cabinet note also said, ''The project is targetted to be completed by March 31, 2026 and will benefit approximately 67 lakh electrical consumers across the state.'' The council of ministers also decided that a power purchase agreement would be executed for 100 MW at rates offered by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), enabling Assam to procure green power from renewable sources.

It also approved the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for streamlining medical reimbursement procedures for government staffers and pensioners.

''All medical reimbursement claims will be processed via an online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society. Medical reimbursement under MMLSAY will be done at Central Government Health Insurance Scheme (CGHS) rates,'' the cabinet document said.

The employees can opt for the scheme through monthly premium contributions with the amount determined as per their grade and it will be half of the CGHS rates, it added.

The cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the next of kin or a family member of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The government approved the exclusion of the entire Tiwa Autonomous Council area from the purview of the Assam State Capital Region.

