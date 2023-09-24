Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Several injured as barricade collapses in Madurai's Anna Nagar

A hoard of people were injured after a barricade collapsed at an event in the Anna Nagar area of Madurai district.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 14:23 IST
Barricade collapses in Madurai district (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hoard of people were injured after a barricade collapsed at an event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. The incident took place during the inauguration of the 'Happy Street' program in the Annanagar area of Madurai.

Visuals show people struggling to rescue each other, while others check over their injured relatives. Speaking to ANI, Kanchana, who was present at the event said, "This event was organized by Madurai Corporation. The police department did not properly provide security in the event."

As Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan along with Minister P Moorthy and District Collector M S Sangeetha inaugurated the program, people tried to rush to the front, she said. "Shortly after, the stage barricade collapsed and injured several people. Some people got suffocated and some were left unconscious in the incident," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

