"Dream come true moment": Akarshana Satish on being mentioned by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Akarshana Satish, an 11 –years-old girl was ecstatic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat recognized her remarkable efforts in independently establishing libraries across the city. While talking to ANI, Akarshana, a class 7 student at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet expressed her happiness and said that it was a dream come true moment for her.

"I am so happy today that Honourable PM Narendra Modi featured me and my Library initiative on his Mann ki Baat program. It was a thrilling day for me and my family. It was a dream come true and planning to meet Narendra Modiji one day and discuss about the library initiative, so he can motivate and inspire further. I will chase my dream and I will never stop. Jai hind," she said. PM Modi, in his latest episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme which was aired today, talked about the importance of education in nation and society building wherein he appreciated the efforts of Akarshana.

"Friends, I have come to know a similar unique effort related to libraries in Hyderabad. Here, daughter Akarshana Satish studying in seventh class has done wonders. You may be surprised to know that at just 11 years of age, she is running not one or two, but seven libraries for children. Akarshana got her inspiration two years ago when she went to a cancer hospital with her parents. Her father had gone there to help the needy. The children there asked her for 'Colouring Books', and this very thing touched this lovely doll so much that she decided to collect different types of books. She started collecting books from her neighbourhood, relatives and friends and you will be happy to know that the first library was opened for children in the same cancer hospital. Around 6 thousand books are now available in the seven libraries that this daughter has opened so far at different places for needy children," the PM said. He also said that the way Akarshna is doing a great job in shaping the future of children is inspiring everyone.

However, Akarshana further told ANI that she is also planning to set up libraries across India. "Besides setting up libraries in Telangana, I have also set up a couple of libraries in Tamil Nadu. I am also planning to set up libraries across India such as-- in my home town Kerala and also in Delhi. After my tenth library will be over in the coming month of December, I am planning to continue my volunteering work," she added. (ANI)

