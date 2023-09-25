Left Menu

Japan to compile economic package in October to ease inflation pain

He would instruct his cabinet on Tuesday to compile an economic package next month and swiftly compile an extra budget to fund it.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:22 IST
Japan to compile economic package in October to ease inflation pain
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday the pillars of a new economic package to be compiled in October to help households ease the pain of price hikes and boost wages.

Kishida also warned investors trying to sell off the yen, which will boost import bills for food and energy, saying that he was closely watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency. "It's important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals," Kishida said in a rare remarks on the foreign exchange market.

Kishida said the economic stimulus package would include measures that counter issues such as inflation, and promote wage growth. He would instruct his cabinet on Tuesday to compile an economic package next month and swiftly compile an extra budget to fund it. The size and substance of the extra budget remains unclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023