PM Modi's WhatsApp channel crosses 5 million followers, he says grateful for continuous support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the WhatsApp community for joining his channel as it crossed 5 million followers in less than a week.

25-09-2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his followers in the WhatsApp community for joining his channel as it crossed 5 million followers in less than a week. "As we have become a community of more than 50 lakh, I am grateful to all those who have connected with me through my WhatsApp channel! Grateful for the continuous support and engagement from each one of you. We will keep the conversation going and stay connected on diverse issues through this wonderful medium," PM Modi said.

Currently, PM Modi is the world leader with the highest and fastest growing following on WhatsApp Channel. Earlier on September 20, PM Modi achieved a milestone when his WhatsApp channel crossed a million subscribers only in one day.

Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on X with over 91 million followers. Meanwhile, on Facebook, PM Modi has 48 million followers while on Instagram, he has over 79 million.

Days after WhatsApp introduced the Channels feature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined the WhatsApp Channels. "Thrilled to join the WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions. Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament building…" he said in his first post on WhatsApp Channels.

Meta on September 13 launched WhatsApp Channels in India and over 150 countries to deliver a private way to receive updates. WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp.

With Channels, WhatsApp's goal is to build the most private broadcast service available. Channels are separate from chats, and who you choose to follow is not visible to other followers. Channels can be found in a new tab called 'Updates' - where you'll find the Status and channels you choose to follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

