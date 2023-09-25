Gas leak causes explosion in Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery - IRNA
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:34 IST
- United Arab Emirates
An explosion was reported on Monday at Iran's southern refinery of Bandar Abbas, according to the official IRNA news agency, following a gas leak. The leak caused gas condensates to explode in what is one of Iran's largest refineries, the news agency said, adding that an official confirmation has yet to be announced.
No detail was provided regarding damage to production or casualties.
