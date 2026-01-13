Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Countermove: Abbas Araghchi's Warning to EU

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran would respond in kind to any European restrictions following the European Parliament's decision to ban Iranian diplomats. He criticized the EU for not taking action against Israel regarding the longstanding Gaza conflict while swiftly penalizing Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of reciprocal actions should the European Union impose restrictions on Tehran.

The announcement came shortly after the European Parliament declared its decision to bar Iranian diplomats and representatives from its premises.

Araghchi accused the EU of double standards, highlighting their inaction against Israel amidst a prolonged conflict in Gaza, contrasting it with their swift punitive measures against Iranian officials following recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

