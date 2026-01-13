Iran's Diplomatic Countermove: Abbas Araghchi's Warning to EU

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of reciprocal actions should the European Union impose restrictions on Tehran.

The announcement came shortly after the European Parliament declared its decision to bar Iranian diplomats and representatives from its premises.

Araghchi accused the EU of double standards, highlighting their inaction against Israel amidst a prolonged conflict in Gaza, contrasting it with their swift punitive measures against Iranian officials following recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)