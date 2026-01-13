Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court confirmed interim bail for Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, accused under the Gangsters Act. Arrested in 2024, Ansari has now secured bail in all cases, which led to his release. The legal proceedings involved significant advocacy and conditions on his movements by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:26 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case
Abbas Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has confirmed its previous decision to grant interim bail to Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh and the son of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari. This development comes in the wake of accusations under the state's Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

An FIR had been filed against Ansari and others in August 2024, listing charges of extortion and assault. Despite earlier rejections by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, regularized the interim bail, thus facilitating Ansari's release from custody.

The case has been notable for its stringent conditions, initially restricting Ansari's movement outside Lucknow. However, with this decision, the court has relaxed some conditions, marking a significant development in his legal battles, as he has been granted bail in all related cases, apart from the Gangsters Act indictment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
2
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany
3
Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

Trailblazer from Tragedy: Ranjana's Journey to the BSF

 India
4
Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026