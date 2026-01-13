Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court has confirmed its previous decision to grant interim bail to Abbas Ansari, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh and the son of the late gangster Mukhtar Ansari. This development comes in the wake of accusations under the state's Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

An FIR had been filed against Ansari and others in August 2024, listing charges of extortion and assault. Despite earlier rejections by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, regularized the interim bail, thus facilitating Ansari's release from custody.

The case has been notable for its stringent conditions, initially restricting Ansari's movement outside Lucknow. However, with this decision, the court has relaxed some conditions, marking a significant development in his legal battles, as he has been granted bail in all related cases, apart from the Gangsters Act indictment.

(With inputs from agencies.)