Assam: 40,000 Yaba tablets seized in Cachar; four arrested

In a joint operation police and CRPF seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and arrested four drug peddlers in Assam's Cachar district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:24 IST
CRPF seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and arrested four drug peddlers in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, police and CRPF seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and arrested four drug peddlers in Assam's Cachar district on Monday. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, acting on a specific input received that some persons are staying at hotel JMD rooms near Gold Dighi Mall carrying suspected narcotics substance and accordingly a raid was conducted by a team of Cachar district police along with 147 Bn. CRPF.

"During search 4 numbers of packets were recovered containing 40,000 Yaba tablets and also arrested four persons including 2 females," Numal Mahatta said. The arrested persons were identified as Sofia Hatneithem (32 years old), Chinneichong Haokip (27 years old), Lunginmang Haokip (30 years old) and Liansanga Lunkim (27 years old).

The SP of Cachar district said that all the articles were seized in the presence of witnesses. Further lawful action is being initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

