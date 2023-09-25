Left Menu

Footwear and allied industries protest mandatory BIS norms Footwear manufacturers and allied industries from 13 states on Monday protested against the central governments decision to implement BIS quality certification on all types of footwear products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:09 IST
Footwear and allied industries protest mandatory BIS norms * Footwear manufacturers and allied industries from 13 states on Monday protested against the central government's decision to implement BIS quality certification on all types of footwear products. The nationwide protest was organised by the All India MSME Footwear Council. Industry leaders and MSME owners said the government's decision is neither practical nor scientific. Although the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has stated that micro and small units do not come under the purview of mandatory BIS norms, various circulars from BIS do not acknowledge this, according to footwear makers.

***** Carriall ropes in KL Rahul as brand ambassador * Smart travel luggage maker Carriall on Monday said it has roped in cricketer K L Rahul as its brand ambassador.

Through this association, Carriall aims to harness Rahul's pan-India appeal to expand its offline presence, the company said. ***** Salman Rushdie, Elif Shafak to speak at litfest * Noted authors Salman Rushdie and Elif Shafak will be among the biggest names to address this year's 'Tata Literature Live! Mumbai Litfest'. The event will be held online on October 25 and 26, and offline from October 27-29, as per a statement. ***** Ujjivan SFB launches 3-in-1 account * Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has launched 3-in-1 account services, which will include a savings account, a demat and trading accounts. The lender has tied up with domestic brokerage SMC Global Securities to launch the service, a statement said. ***** Tata Capital launches platform to provide easy access to commercial vehicle loans * Non-bank lender Tata Capital on Monday launched a platform to provide instantaneous digital onboarding for commercial vehicle borrowers. It has tied up with major original equipment manufacturers for the initiative, as per a statement. ***** Killer Jeans launches products for 4-16-year-olds * Killer Jeans on Monday launched a dedicated offering for children aged between 4 and 16 years. The brand, 'Junior Killer', will have garments manufactured at its facility in Daman, a statement by Kewal Kiran Clothing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

