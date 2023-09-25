Biden aide warns government shutdown risks food benefits for 7 million people
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned on Monday that a government shutdown risks nutritional assistance for the nearly 7 million low-income women and children who rely on benefits.
Vilsack said some benefits could be affected within days or weeks if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
