Under Communist rule, Kerala faces law and order problem: BJP’s Anil Antony

In reaction to an Army official who was attacked by some miscreants in Kerala's Kollam, Kerala BJP leader Anil Antony said that the state, under the governance of the CPI-M has become a serious law and order concern for the country. "Kerala, under the governance of the CPI-M has become a serious law and order concern for entire India. Now people with radical Islamist ideologies are running amok in the state," Anil Antony said on Monday speaking to ANI.

Antony said that several instances were reported where children and women were attacked by anti-social elements. "In the last eight years, we have seen several instances where children and women are not safe and getting attacked by different anti-social elements," he said.

Speaking about the incident, Antony said, "Yesterday, a shocking incident happened where a serving Army Jawan was attacked by a mob, his hands were tied and PFI was spray painted on his back. This is the shocking state of affairs in Kerala." Slamming the CPM, the BJP leader said, "The saddest part is there is not even one leader of either CPM or the Congress who has said anything about the incident. Because they are all now trying to appease certain minorities. They are all now trying to appease certain sections of the population for petty vote bank politics."

An Indian Army soldier who was on leave at his native place in Kerala's Kollam has lodged a complaint to the local police that he was attacked by some miscreants who wrote PFI (acronym for banned organisation Popular Front of India) on his back, Indian Army officials said on Monday. The soldier was attacked by a group of five to six miscreants, the Army officials said adding that the Indian Army is following up on the developments with the local police which is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)