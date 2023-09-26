MP: Police register FIRs against 25 named, 700 unidentified persons in Gurjar Mahakumbh violence incident in Gwalior

Gwalior police have registered FIRs against 25 named and 700 unknown persons at five different police stations in connection with the Gurjar Mahakumbh violence that erupted in the district, a police official said on Tuesday. The case has been registered under various sections in the matter and a total of nine people have also been taken into custody so far.

"FIRs have been registered against a total of 25 named and 700 unknown persons at five police stations in the district. Two FIRs have been registered in Padav police station, two FIRs have been registered in University police station and one FIR in Bilua police station," said Rishikesh Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch Gwalior). Provocative speeches were given by public representatives at the venue of the meeting in the district on Monday. They had also challenged the administration, hence a named FIR has been registered against them as well, he added.

Notably, Gurjar Community organised a Mahapanchayat (meeting) at Phoolbagh in the district on Monday. After that they reached the Collectorate to summit a memorandum and during this around thousands of people also reached there. They created nuisance, vandalised vehicles and pelted stones due to which some police personnel were also injured. The police force also retaliated, lathi charged, used tear gas and managed to control the matter. (ANI)

