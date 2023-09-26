Left Menu

Punjab: Arrest warrant issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal in corruption case 

A day after Vigilance Department conducted raids on BJP leader and former State Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate issued an arrest warrant against Badal.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:18 IST
Punjab: Arrest warrant issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal in corruption case 
BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Vigilance Department conducted raids on BJP leader and former State Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate issued an arrest warrant against Badal. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against former Punjab finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manpreet Singh Badal at all airports by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday.

Badal who left Congress and joined BJP in January this year is facing a criminal and corruption case in the purchase of two plots in Model Town phase-1 Bathinda. The case was registered against him under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides the Information Technology Act.

Notably, the notice has been issued by the vigilance department to stop Manpreet Badal from leaving the country. Apart from Badal, cases have been registered against four other individuals as well. So far, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested at least three accused in the case, namely Rajiv Kumar (resident of New Shakti Nagar), Amandeep Singh (resident of Lal Singh Basti), and Vikas Arora (resident of Tagore Nagar).

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Saroop Chand Singla, former MLA of Bathinda city, against Manpreet Singh Badal and others, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023