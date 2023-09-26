Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate worries keep Treasury yields elevated

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes fell at open on Tuesday as investors continued to grapple with the prospects of a prolonged restrictive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and its subsequent impact on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.20 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 33,862.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.56 points, or 0.57%, at 4,312.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.36 points, or 0.68%, to 13,180.96 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

