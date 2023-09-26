Left Menu

US consumer confidence ebbs in September

US consumer confidence ebbs in September
U.S. consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in September amid worries about higher prices and the political environment, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to 103.0 this month from an upwardly revised 108.7 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index easing to 105.5 from the previously reported 106.1.

"Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates. The decline in consumer confidence was evident across all age groups, and notably among consumers with household incomes of $50,000 or more."

