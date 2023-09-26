German economic institutes forecast 0.6% GDP contraction this year - sources
26-09-2023
Five economic institutes are predicting gross domestic product in Germany to contract by 0.6% in 2023, two sources told Reuters.
For 2024, the economic institutes forecast 1.3% GDP growth, according to the sources.
