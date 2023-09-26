Left Menu

Farm labourer killed in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:16 IST
Farm labourer killed in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old farm labourer was mauled to death by a tiger attack while he was working in a field in a village located adjacent to Mahof forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday.

The forest department team, which reached the spot after being informed by the villagers, brought out the partially-eaten body from inside the forest.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Kumar said the farm labourer, Totaram, was a resident of Jamunia village.

The officials said Totaram along with fellow villagers Shrikrishna and Ram Bahadur was working in a field in Purainiya Deepnagar, when the tiger suddenly attacked him. The tiger dragged Totaram into the jungle, while other labourers fled the scene.

The DFO said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and the movement of the tiger is being monitored.

Kumar said a proposal has been sent to the government by the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to install a 25-kilometre-long wire mesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023