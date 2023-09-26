MCD House condemns statement made by MP Ramesh Bidhuri

In a House meeting held on Tuesday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed six key agendas. The session also saw unanimous condemnation of the statement made by Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri. The MCD House reiterated its commitment to the growth and betterment of the city, with Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi emphasizing the goal of making Delhi the world's cleanest city. Dr Oberoi expressed optimism about regaining the city's lost glory through focused efforts on cleanliness and development.

One of the major highlights of today's meeting was the approval of Rs 162 crore for the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar Market, a project aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and commercial prospects. Addressing the House, Leader of the House, Mukesh Goel, stated that, “the MCD is steadfast in ensuring that safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) receive their wages on time, ending a 15-year exploitation of these essential workers. This move represents a significant step towards labour rights and fair compensation.”

Mukesh Goel also addressed concerns raised by the opposition party, stating that fogging and anti-larva sprays are being conducted regularly and efficiently to combat vector-borne diseases. He emphasized that such initiatives are essential for public health and safety, and criticized the opposition for misleading the public on this matter. In the House, information on available anti-larva spray was also asked. On this MHO Lallan Verma responded that MCD has adequate stock for next year. He said that we have around 25,000 kg of anti-larva spray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)